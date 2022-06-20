Genevieve Silverman is stepping down after a 14-year tenure as president and CEO of Nexus Louisiana, the organization announced Monday.
A news release from Nexus Louisiana, also known as NexusLA, cites a “focus toward health and family” as Silverman’s reason for her resignation. Her final day with the organization will be Friday.
NexusLA is a nonprofit organization that offers resources and investment opportunities for small businesses in Louisiana and the Baton Rouge area. It is perhaps best known for its annual entrepreneurship conference, Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, or BREW, and for running the Tech Park, a business incubator out of the Bon Carre Business Center.
“I greatly appreciate the opportunities provided to me by the Corporation and its Board over my career at NexusLA. I would especially like to thank all Board members who have provided ongoing mentorship and guidance to me,” Silverman said in a statement. “I have enjoyed my time at NexusLA and am proud of our contributions to the tech communities in Baton Rouge and across the state of Louisiana. I believe new leadership will take NexusLA to even greater heights, and I am committed to providing a smooth leadership transition.”
Calvin Mills Jr., the immediate past board chairman of Nexus Louisiana, will step in as interim CEO until Silverman’s permanent replacement is found. Mills had spent a decade with the board and is the founder, president and CEO of CMC Technology Solutions and HelpIT Inc.
“We’re fortunate to have Calvin lend his time and expertise to maintain stability and a strong leadership presence at NexusLA during this transition,” Anita Tillman, NexusLA chairwoman, said in a statement. “Over the years he has had a 360-degree view of NexusLA as a client, board member, and chairman. Along with his entrepreneurial acumen, Calvin is well prepared to manage the organization and the board and staff look forward to working with him.”
Silverman helped the organization raise more than $1 million in grant and sponsorship funding and helped launch a host of initiatives, including an organizational rebrand to the name NexusLA, the news release said. Other initiatives that sprang up under her watch include the Red Stick Angels investor network and a capital fund called Innovation Catalyst, the High Stakes Pitch competition for fledgling entrepreneurs, a statewide IT apprenticeship program called Apprenti Louisiana, and the BizTech Challenge for the state’s historically Black colleges and universities.
“We are very happy for Genevieve and her family as they begin this next chapter of their lives,” Tillman added. “Since her appointment as CEO, she has provided steady leadership. She rose to the challenge caused by the pandemic and navigated it with innovative programming and engagement that spurred growth at NexusLA. We are grateful for Genevieve's dedication and 14 years of service to the state of Louisiana.”