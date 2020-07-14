The Louisiana Realtors Association is planning to build a three-story office building at the corner of Main Street and Priscilla Lane.
Rex Cabaniss with WHLC Architecture told the Downtown Development District board Tuesday the plans are “very preliminary” and the association is waiting to get a response from potential tenants. “They hope to get underway very soon,” he said.
The office building would be built on a vacant lot next to the Realtor’s offices. Cabaniss the plans call for 9,000 square feet of offices and a 4,500-square-foot conference room.
The Realtors have had offices downtown for several years, after they bought an abandoned home at 821 Main St. and renovated it.
In other business, Stephen Waguespack, president and chief executive officer of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, said the state’s leading business lobby has moved into its new offices at 500 Main St.
There’s still about “5 or 10% more work” that needs to be done on the building, Waguespack said. The renovations started in September.
The goal is to have a formal ribbon cutting in early September. LABI had been temporarily based out of the Chase South Tower for the past three years.