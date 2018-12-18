A Mississippi company will open call centers in Baton Rouge and Bossier City to provide support for the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, a move that will create 240 jobs.
YoungWilliams PC said the Bossier call center will open in March, while the Baton Rouge location will begin operation in the spring. Call center operations for the DCFS had been outsourced to a private company operating in Florida and California.
The Baton Rouge call center will employ 160 people and 80 people will work in Bossier. YoungWilliams will spend $4.1 million to open the facilities.
The Baton Rouge location will be announced at a later date, according to a press release from Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office. But according to an advance notification submitted by Louisiana Economic Development for the YoungWilliams Enterprise Zone tax incentive, the Baton Rouge call center will be at 11777 Industriplex Blvd. That’s the site of a former Capital One bank call center.
The Bossier call center will be in the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets.
The jobs will have an average annual salary of $27,000, plus benefits, according to LED. The call centers will create 80 indirect jobs in metro Baton Rouge and 40 in Shreveport-Bossier, LED said.
Under the five-year agreement with DCFS, the LAHelpU call centers will field questions about child support enforcement, fraud and federal assistance programs that help low-income families with children, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program. The call centers started operations in 2012, when the state shut down some assistance offices.
Other state agencies may sign contracts with YoungWilliams for call center services.
LED offered YoungWilliams an incentive package that included the FastStart workforce training program.