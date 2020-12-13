The Advocate will hold a virtual economic summit on Jan. 14, tapping several business and community leaders for a big-picture understanding of the Baton Rouge-area economy going into 2021.
“Louisiana’s economy has never been more diversified and more dynamic,” said Peter Kovacs, editor of The Advocate, “and we at The Advocate are committed to covering the complexities and challenges. We have five journalists covering business news, more than any other media outlet in Louisiana. As part of our plan to cover the economy in new ways, we are bringing together a panel of key business leaders for Outlook 2021, kicking off the new year with discussion of the opportunities for the state in 2021.”
The event will focus on the anticipated pace of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with a view toward any obstacles and emerging bright spots.
Hosted by Fred Kalmbach, managing editor, and Bobby Lamb, business editor, Outlook 2021 will be livestreamed Thursday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on TheAdvocate.com, YouTube, Facebook and Periscope. A rebroadcast will be at 8 p.m. Jan. 14.
An overview of the area economy will be presented by panelist Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Four other panelists will focus on specific industries in the region: oil and gas and petrochemical; health care and the medical sector; commercial real estate; and construction. Those panelists are Ty Gose, a commercial sales and leasing agent with NAI Latter & Blum; Dr. Stephanie Mills, executive vice president, health services, and chief medical officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Keith Tillage, chief executive officer of Tillage Construction LLC; and Greg Upton, associate professor-research at LSU's Center for Energy Studies.
The event is sponsored by Entergy.
The Advocate, a Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper, is 178 years old and is Louisiana owned with daily newspapers in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans.