Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was up 1.7% for 2019, rebounding to spending levels seen in the aftermath of the August 2016 flood.

For the year, nearly $9.8 billion was spent, compared to just over $9.6 billion in spending for 2018, according to figures released by the city-parish finance department. It snapped a two year streak in which spending in the city-parish posted a year-to-year decrease.