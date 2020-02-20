Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was up 1.7% for 2019, rebounding to spending levels seen in the aftermath of the August 2016 flood.
For the year, nearly $9.8 billion was spent, compared to just over $9.6 billion in spending for 2018, according to figures released by the city-parish finance department. It snapped a two year streak in which spending in the city-parish posted a year-to-year decrease.
The August 2016 flood caused consumer spending to spike in late 2016-early 2017 as tens of thousands of homeowners replaced vehicles, appliances and furniture damaged by the water and bought materials to rebuild their homes. Spending in 2019 was about $2 million lower than what was recorded for 2016.
Vehicle sales were up 1.9% for 2019, with East Baton Rouge shoppers spending $750.1 million. That compares to $736.2 million on vehicle spending in 2018.
Spending by category for the year was up nearly across the board. Consumers spent .6% percent more at retail trade and food stores, a category that accounts for just over half of all the spending in the parish. Spending was up 8.4% on services and 3.1% at restaurants and bars. Spending on manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by purchases of big-ticket equipment items, was up 2.9% over 2018. Only the other category posted a decrease in spending, by 2.4%
Spending inside the city limits of Baton Rouge was up by .3% to $5.4 billion, a gain of about $25 million from the year before. Spending outside the city limits was up 3.6% to $4.3 billion for 2019 from $4.2 billion.
Sales tax collections were up from $192.1 million to $195.4 million.
For December, spending was up .1% to $887.6 million.