The Environmental Protection Agency levied a $750,000 penalty against Nova Chemical Olefins for federal violations stemming from air emissions during a 2013 explosion and fire at the former Williams Olefins Geismar plant that Nova acquired in 2017.

The fire burned for four hours during the incident that killed two people and injured 167 workers, according to the U.S. Attorney's office civil lawsuit filed this week.

Nova Chemical has 30 days to pay $750,000 to the EPA for the emissions violations, which were calculated based on $37,500 per day. An additional $10,000 per day in late fees would be levied against the chemical company if it doesn't pay.

"Nova Chemicals facilities are operated in compliance with all local, state and federal environmental requirements," the company said in a statement, declining to comment on the EPA lawsuit, saying it doesn't discuss ongoing litigation.

Williams Olefins has already been ordered to pay $30 million in damages to victims of the fire after two jury trials and was found to be negligent. It also paid more than $230,000 in previous fines to state and federal agencies.

During the mid-June fire, federal and state investigators estimated that 23,000 pounds of propylene, nearly 2,400 pounds of ethylene, 30 pounds of butadiene and 34,000 pounds of propane mixed with other flammable hydrocarbons released into the atmosphere. The chemicals are raw materials used in petrochemical industry processes to create various products and are considered extremely hazardous substances.

Employees at the plant were trying to figure out why the plant had reduced flow rates in its propylene production unit when one worker opened valves that triggered a process that resulted in an explosion and fire.

The EPA alleges that the chemical company violated the Clean Air Act and exposed chemicals to the public. The plant sits on a 140-acre site and there are dozens of businesses and hundreds of employees within a 3-mile radius of the facility. Additionally, more than 15,000 residents live within a 5-mile radius of the plant.

"The risk of an accidental release associated with extremely hazardous substances, including regulated flammable substances entering (the reboiler) while it was offline should have been recognized by the defendant," according to the lawsuit.

Nova Chemical, a Canadian company, acquired the Geismar plant in 2017. The plant produces about 1.95 billion pounds of ethylene each year.

The lawsuit comes at a time when Nova Chemical is requesting permission from state regulators to increase the emissions the Geismar plant releases during regular operations.

On July 10, Nova Chemicals requested the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality allow the company to emit more chemicals into the atmosphere. The company wants to release an additional 1.85 tons of ammonia per year, about half-ton more of butadiene and one-third of a ton more of benzene. That would bring its ammonia, butadiene and benzene emissions to 5.3 tons, 5.8 tons and 8 tons per year, respectively.

