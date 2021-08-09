The developers of a 280-acre site off Nicholson Drive want to rezone the property for single family homes.
The property at 14051 Nicholson is set to go before the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning and Zoning Commission in September.
It had been designated as a planned unit development, but Engquist Development wants to rezone the property for A2.7 single family residences. This would allow for a maximum of 7.3 homes per acre.
Also on the agenda for the Sept. 20 meeting is a final development plan for a 286-unit apartment complex and parking garage that will be built in Towne Center at Cedar Lodge, on the site of the former Books-A-Million store.
In July, the commission approved a revision to the Towne Center concept plan that would allow for apartments to be built in the lifestyle center at the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Corporate Boulevard.
A concept plan for Maple Cove, a planned unit development on Burbank Drive, west of Portula Avenue, is on the agenda. Developer Art Lancaster wants to put 60 homes on the 11.1-acre site.