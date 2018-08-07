Dixie is back, and in a big way.

Dixie Brewing Co.'s ownership group, led by billionaire Gayle Benson, announced plans Tuesday to move ahead with opening an 80,000 square foot brewery and restaurant in New Orleans East.

The brewery will be housed within the former MacFrugal's building located on the Industrial Canal. The building has also housed a the FilmWorks New Orleans production studio.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Dixie had largely fallen out of sight before her late husband, Tom Benson, acquired it last year. At the time, they said they were optimistic about building a new brewery in New Orleans within a few years, and were scouting for potential sites in New Orleans East as well as elsewhere in the city.

Bringing brewing back within city limits for the first time since shortly before Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was long viewed as an important step in reviving a historic brand rich with nostalgia, once a key cog in the city's bustling beer industry.

At a news conference Tuesday at the future site of new project, Gayle was joined by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, as well as Dennis Lauscha, who serves as president of both sports franchises, and Kendra and Joe Bruno, who acquired Dixie in 1985 and retained a minority stake in last year's sale.

+20 New 37 acre film studio replaces burned out distribution center in New Orleans East A burned-out New Orleans East distribution center that has been transformed into a film production studio celebrated its grand opening Wednesd…

“We are thrilled to be announcing this development here in New Orleans East, as we renovate a building no longer in commerce and turn it into a center of vibrant economic development,” Benson said in a release announcing the project. “This is the realization that my late husband Tom (Benson) had and his goal was to bring business to New Orleans and to be able to bring such an iconic brand such as Dixie Beer back where it belongs makes it that much more exciting.”

Benson became the controlling owner of the century-old New Orleans icon, as well as the Saints and Pelicans franchises, after her husband's death in March.

Will New Orleans get its new Dixie brewery? Ask Gayle Benson on Tuesday Dixie Brewing Co. said it plans to make an announcement Tuesday related to its “future plans in New Orleans,” leading to speculation that owne…

By the time the Brunos acquired the business, Dixie's Mid-City brewery had already fallen into disrepair. Twenty years later, Katrina's floodwaters finished off the Tulane Avenue brewery, which stewed in 10 feet of water.

Under Benson’s ownership, however, the beer has been brewed in Memphis, Tennessee, where the process was overseen by the company’s own in-house brewmaster. The beer is also now brewed using the original Dixie recipe, something the faltering company had gotten away from over time to save money.

Information from The Advocate staff writer Richard Thompson was used in this report.