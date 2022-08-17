CF Industries said it is considering building a $2 billion "blue ammonia" plant in Ascension Parish that would create 103 jobs.
The jobs would have an average annual salary of nearly $111,000, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Another 311 indirect jobs would be created in metro Baton Rouge.
The export facility would be developed jointly by CF Industries and Mitsui & Co. It would use carbon capture and sequestration to produce ammonia, resulting in a product that would have significantly lower carbon emissions than ammonia produced conventionally. This would qualify it as a "blue" process. Blue ammonia is seen as a key clean energy source, since its components - nitrogen and hydrogen - do not emit carbon when burned.
The plant would be separate from the existing CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville. Company officials would not discuss any potential locations for the site.
The companies plan to make a final investment decision on the plant in 2023. If they decide to go ahead with construction, work is expected to take about four years before the plant is commissioned.
CF Industries recently announced it will start building a $198.5 million carbon dioxide compression and dehydration unit at its Donaldsonville complex in October. This would enable the company to produce up to 1.7 million tons of blue ammonia annually.
If the company goes ahead with the plant, CF Industries would be eligible for a performance-based award from the state of up to $6 million to be paid out over four years to reimburse development and infrastructure costs. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.