The Our Lady of the Lake Foundation's donor database was compromised in a recent ransomware attack, but the organization's software provider paid a ransom to the hackers in an effort to protect the personal information, according to a letter sent to OLOL Foundation donors.
Foundation President Ann Marie Marmande said in the letter that the software company Blackbaud, which manages the foundation's donor database, recently announced it had been attacked.
Blackbaud is one of the world's largest cloud software and data management companies, used widely by thousands of nonprofits and universities, and the OLOL Foundation was not alone in being affected in the recent breach, Marmande pointed out.
Sha said the compromised information may have included personal donor information such as names and addresses, but did not include credit card information, bank account information, or social security numbers.
"In order to protect their customers' data, Blackbaud paid the cybercriminal's demand with confirmation that the copy of the removed files had been destroyed," the letter states. "Since the cyber attack was stopped and data destroyed, Blackbaud and law enforcement have no reason to believe that any data went beyond the cybercriminal, was or will be misused, or will be disseminated or otherwise made available publicly."
"We remind all of our supporters to be alert in monitoring personal information and report any suspicious activity," Marmande said in the letter. "Though our organization was not the focus of this attack, we do take these incidents very seriously and share your concerns."
More information about the hack is available online.