Revenues at Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos were down by 11.7% in August when compared to the same time period a year ago, the best performance of any of the state’s gambling markets during a month marred by Hurricane Laura and continuing restrictions on the number of customers. Hollywood Casino, which recently announced plans to move onto land by February 2022, had the best performance of any Baton Rouge casino in August. The property brought in nearly $4.4 million, down 3.3% from the $4.5 million in revenues it posted during August 2019.