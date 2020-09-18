Revenues at Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos were down by 11.7% in August when compared to the same time period a year ago, the best performance of any of the state’s gambling markets during a month marred by Hurricane Laura and continuing restrictions on the number of customers.
The riverboats brought in nearly $17.8 million in August, compared to $20.1 million in August 2019, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
The state’s 14 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land based casino and four racinos brought in nearly $148.6 million during August. That’s down 31.7% from the $217.7 million that 15 riverboats, Harrah’s and four racinos generated in August 2019.
Video poker revenue was up 2.6% statewide in August to $53.5 million from $52.1 million. The increase happened, even though video poker revenues from bars and hotels were down by more than 70%. Bars were shut down during the month of August as part of an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week bars in a handful of parishes will be allowed to re-open, once the parish gives them approval.
Louisiana casinos have been operating at 50% capacity since they were allowed to reopen in May. And Laura shut down operations at the Lake Charles casinos on August 25, two days before the storm made landfall.
L’Auberge Lake Charles, Golden Nugget Lake Charles and Delta Downs have all reopened in the past week after being shut because of damage caused by the powerful hurricane. The Isle of Capri, which had its gambling barge break loose and its land-based casino under construction get damaged in the storm, isn’t set to open until the beginning of 2021.
Hollywood Casino, which recently announced plans to move onto land by February 2022, had the best performance of any Baton Rouge casino in August. The property brought in nearly $4.4 million, down 3.3% from the $4.5 million in revenues it posted during August 2019.
L’Auberge Baton Rouge brought in $12.1 million in August, down 11.7% from the $13.2 million in revenue it posted a year earlier. The Belle of Baton Rouge saw revenues plunge by 47.2%, from almost $2.4 million in 2019 to $1.2 million.
The New Orleans casino market was down 36.3% in August, bringing in nearly $32.2 million, compared to nearly $50.5 million the year before.
Harrah’s, which has been hard hit by the loss of tourism caused by the pandemic, saw its winnings drop by nearly half, falling from $23.3 million in August 2019 to nearly $11.8 million.
The slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack held up the best of any of the Crescent City’s gambling venues. It was down by 16.9% from the year before, going from nearly $3.7 million in winnings to $3 million.
Boomtown New Orleans saw its winning fall 21.2%, from $10.1 million to nearly $8 million. Treasure Chest had a 26.3% drop, falling to $6.9 million from $9.4 million in August 2019. The Amelia Belle was down 39.4%, from $4 million in winnings to $2.4 million.
In other markets, revenue in Acadiana, which is represented at the slots at Evangeline Downs was down 20.4%, from $7 million to nearly $5.6 million in August. Shreveport, which has one less casino than it did a year ago because DiamondJacks closed, was down 32.7%, from $59.3 million to nearly $40 million. Revenues in Lake Charles were down 34.2%, from $80.7 million to $53.1 million.