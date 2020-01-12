Baton Rouge area
The Louisiana Chemical Association announced the recipients of its Best in Louisiana SAFE Award, given to four Louisiana chemical plants judged to have achieved outstanding performances in employee and process safety and environmental stewardship. By category, they are Class 4, over 400 employees, award to ExxonMobil Chemical Co.’s Baton Rouge Chemical Plant; Class 3, 201-400 employees, to Shintech Louisiana; Class 2, 101-200 employees, to Lyondellbasell Lake Charles Polymers; and Class 1, 100 or fewer employees, to Lonza in Lake Charles.
Recognized for impressive improvements in their environmental and safety performance last year were Noranda Aluminium in Gramercy, Formosa Plastics & Chemicals in Baton Rouge, Americas Styrenics Chemical Co. in St. James Parish and the Rain CII Carbon Lake Charles Calcining Plant.
The association said 66 facilities at 44 companies employing a total of 19,652 chemical workers took part in the 2019 SAFE project.
New Orleans area
The Jobs for America’s Graduates national board of directors recognized Entergy Corp., as the Southern Region Corporate Leader of the Year, recognizing over $1 million in commitments to the work of the organization and its state affiliates in the southern region.
Earlier this year, Entergy awarded Jobs for America’s Graduates its fourth consecutive $250,000 shareholder-funded grant to support initiatives in Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana, as well as the national organization. Entergy invested an additional $100,000 to advance the launch of the organization in East Texas. The national organization serves more than 74,000 young people each year through a combination of mentoring, employability skills instruction, leadership development activities and related services. Since 2015, Entergy has provided over $1.3 million in funding to the organization.