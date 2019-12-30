Personal income across Louisiana grew by 3.4% during third quarter this year compared to second quarter this year, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data released recently.

The national average for the same metric was 3.8% during third quarter.

Personal income refers to all wages generated by individuals and their investments or Social Security benefits.

For a year-over-year metric, personal income in Louisiana grew by 3.7% during third quarter. Likewise, total personal income across the U.S. grew by 4.49% during the same time frame.

Louisianans earned $224 billion as of third quarter this year, up from $216 billion during third quarter 2018.

Earnings from jobs on farms grew by $416 million, to $863 million total.

Construction industry earnings fell by $135 million to $13 billion total, while entertainment earning declined by 149 million to $1.4 billion.

Mining and quarrying industry gains, which includes oil and gas extraction jobs, increased by $32 million to $7.1 billion across the state.

Information earnings grew by $44 million to $1.7 billion; educational services, by $13 million to $2.1 billion; professional, scientific and technical services, by $143 million to $11 billion; finance and insurance, declined by $43 million to $5.7 billion; transportation and warehousing, is down $64 million to $6.9 billion; retail trade, by $149 million to $9.3 billion; wholesale trade, dropped by $2 million to $6.2 billion; and forestry, fishing and related industries, by $38 million to $664 million total.

In the manufacturing sector, nondurable goods earnings added $156 million to $9.1 billion, while durable goods increased by $7 million to $5.4 billion.

Real estate and rental leasing earnings grew by $47 million. Management of companies earnings grew by $13 million; administrative support and waste management services earnings increased by $152 million; health care and social assistance earnings grew by $284 million; food services grew by $49 million; other services grew by $95 million; state, local and federal government earnings grew by $291 million combined.

Across the country, personal income in South Dakota grew the most - 15.2% - for $48 billion total while Wyoming grew the least or 1.9% to $36 billion.

Mississippi grew by 6.3% while Alabama grew by 3.4% and Texas grew by 4.2% during the same time frame.