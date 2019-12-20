Investar Holding Corp., the Baton Rouge-based parent company of Investar Bank, plans to acquire another Alabama bank in a $41.1 million deal.
Investar is slated to acquire Oxford, Alabama-based Cheaha Financial Group Inc. and its subsidiary Cheaha Bank during second quarter next year if approved by shareholders and regulatory agencies.
The deal was already approved by the board of directors at each bank. Cheaha Bank underwrites loans and sells banking products to individuals and small businesses across only four branches in Calhoun County in Alabama.
In November, Investar Bank closed on a deal to acquire another bank in Alabama, the Bank of York, for $15 million.
"This merger significantly enhances our presence along the I-20 corridor in Alabama and complements our recent acquisition of Bank of York,” said John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar in a news release.
In connection with the Cheaha Bank deal, Investar closed on a private placement deal for $30 million of its common stock with accredited investors and institutional buyers which was for more than 1.2 million shares for about $23 per share.
Shareholders of the Alabama bank are expected to receive $80 per share in addition to the regular annual dividend.
Cheaha Bank had $117.2 million of net loans and $177.1 million in deposits as of Sept. 30. The bank had $206.7 million in total assets as of third quarter this year.
"We were only interested in a merger partner that believed in the deep relationships between the bank and the community it serves," said Shad A. Williams CEO of Cheaha Bank in a news release. "We love (Investar's) commitment to Alabama and strong culture."
Investar anticipates that existing Cheaha staff is "expected to remain substantially intact" after the deal closes. Cheaha had 46 employees as of Sept. 30, according to the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council records.
Investar had 28 bank branches across its brick and mortar footprint and 285 employees as of Sept. 30.