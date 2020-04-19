LSU AgCenter sucrose lab receives donation
An anonymous donor provided funding to the LSU AgCenter Sugar Research Station in St. Gabriel to upgrade the sucrose lab.
Jeff Hoy, resident coordinator at the station, said the donation is being matched by the American Sugar Cane League, providing a total of $200,000 to make improvements.
The lab is used to estimate all the yield data from all the tests conducted at the station, Hoy said. Those tests include all varieties developed in the breeding program and all other associated research for things like pathology, fertility and entomology used in generating yield data.
The lab will be dedicated to longtime lab employee Gertrude Hawkins, whom Hoy said did a great job for many years running the sucrose lab.
FranU plans virtual business conference
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University will hold its first free virtual business conference hosted by the bachelor of business administration program from 3:30 to 7 p.m. April 23 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24.
Participants will learn about making a difference in business for people and society. The keynote speaker will be Michael R. Baer, a leader in the global impactful business movement. He has worked in the field of organizational and leadership development for over 30 years.
Baer, who has served as a church planter and pastor, is an entrepreneur who has launched several businesses. Baer is a senior executive at EmployBridge, a light industrial staffing company and founder of ThirdPath, an online Christian business education platform.
Other conference speakers are Barker Dirmann, CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce; Danielle Mack, interim chief development officer at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center; Jared LeDoux, director of Human Resources at Our Lady of the Lake; Elle Overholt, president of Forth; Jody Robert, chaplain and community liaison at Pinnacle Home Health and Hospice; Cathy Denison-Robert, director of the business administration program at FranU; Judy Capps, executive director of Hope Ministries of Northeast Texas; Steve Capps, managing director of business insurance at Higginbotham Insurance; and Stephen Waguespack, president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.
The conference will be a virtual conference by Zoom. Sign up free at https://franu.edu/news/businessvirtualconference.
Southern extends application deadline
Southern University’s College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences has extended the application deadline for its summer Beginning Agricultural Youth Opportunities Unlimited Program.
The three-week program will be held virtually June 7—26 and will provide high school seniors and incoming college freshmen with information about career opportunities in agriculture, family and consumer sciences, business or the natural sciences.
To qualify, students must have a minimum grade-point average of 2.5 and have completed 11th grade. Graduating high school seniors must have either an ACT (SAT equivalent) composite score of 20 or above, or a 2.5 GPA, or rank in the top 50% of their high school graduation class and require no more than one remedial course.
Applications are at https://bit.ly/3ceh9Qf. The application deadline is May 1.