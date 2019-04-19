After 42 years in business, Zeagler Music is under new ownership.
Fred Zeagler sold his Florida Boulevard store to Music & Arts, a national chain of musical equipment retailers, in a deal that closed on April 11. The business has been rebranded as a Music & Arts store.
“I still have mixed feelings about this,” Zeagler said. “It’s a whole different store than mine.”
Zeagler said he contacted Music & Arts, which is owned by Guitar Center, several years ago about selling his business. “They’re the only ones buying music stores,” he said. But nothing happened for several years until he was contacted on March 1. Music & Arts was set to buy Alison’s World of Music in Gonzales and wanted to purchase Zeagler at the same time. “They said they wanted to do this by April 10,” he said.
Zeagler opened his first music store in Monroe in 1968. Nine years later, he opened up a second location in Baton Rouge.
“Owning your own business is always great,” he said, “but you’ve got to work when everybody else doesn’t.”
Zeagler said he loved the experience of introducing people to music by selling them instruments. But he said over the years, the business changed because of the internet and inexpensive Chinese-made instruments, which cut into his profit margins.
“It’s sad, but at some point, it was time to go,” he said.
While Zeagler is stepping away from the music business, his family will remain involved with the store. Grayson Zeagler, his brother, is taking over as manager of the Baton Rouge store. Daniel Zeagler, Grayson’s son, will become manager of the Music & Arts store in Gonzales that had been Alison’s.
Maryland-based Music & Arts has more than 200 locations across the U.S., but it didn't have a Louisiana presence until its purchase of Zeagler and Alison's. The company said it is the largest band and orchestra instrument retailer in the country and the largest provider of private music lessons. Store instructors teach 1.5 million lessons a year.
Kathryn West, a member of the senior sales staff at Music & Arts Baton Rouge, said most of the employees have stayed with the store, outside of Fred Zeagler and “two or three” other employees. About seven people work at the store. “We’ve got some things planned for the future,” she said. A major sale is going on right now to help clear out the inventory and make room for Music & Arts equipment.
“It will be much easier for us to get inventory now,” West said.