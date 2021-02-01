Eugene H. Owen, chairman emeritus of the Baton Rouge Water Works Co., has died at the age of 91.
He also was chairman emeritus of Parish Water Co. Inc., Ascension Water Co. and Louisiana Water Co. and had served as either chairperson, chief executive officer or president for each of the water utilities for more than 40 years. He died Friday.
“Gene, as he liked to be called, was an uncommon blend of strength, humility and kindness. His foresight and business acumen were unparalleled. The thoughts of everyone at Baton Rouge Water are with Gene’s family and friends as we extend our deepest sympathies to them,” said Patrick Kerr, chairman and chief executive officer. “Gene’s remarkable leadership steered the company on its present course."
Having attended on a full Naval ROTC scholarship, Owen graduated as salutatorian from Vanderbilt University in 1951 and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was hired by Esso Corp. and immediately given military leave to fulfill his ROTC obligation.
Owen and wife Barbara Sue Cherry married in July 1952 and moved to Baton Rouge for him to begin work for Esso in 1953. He rose to be an engineering group head. In 1956, after his first child Elizabeth was born, Owen and Jack White decided to strike out on their own, forming Owen and White Consulting Engineers, specializing in the field of water and wastewater design and construction, for more than 50 years.
Owen was active in a number of professional, civic and religious organizations. He served on and chaired the board of directors for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge Symphony Association, Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation, Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Louisiana Arts and Science Center, Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, Community Fund for the Arts and American Red Cross.
Owen also loved to fly and held an active pilot license for most of his life and was a member of the United Flying Octogenarians. He enjoyed golf, traveling and spending time with his family. Owen and his wife were active members of First Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years.