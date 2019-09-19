The Revelry, a Ruston bar and grill that features live music, is set to open a location near LSU’s North Gates by mid-October.
The Revelry of Baton Rouge will be in the former Serrano’s Salsa Co./Barcadia space at 3347 Highland Road, said Jack Herrington, of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. The building has been vacant since Barcadia closed earlier this summer.
Plans are to have live music and “limited food options," he said.
Earlier this week, the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission approved a rezoning request that unified the entire lot for commercial alcoholic beverage sales. This will allow for the construction of a bar in the parking lot next to the building to take care of LSU game day crowds, Herrington said.
Renovations on the building are under way. The goal is to have The Revelry open in time for the LSU-Florida football game Oct. 12.