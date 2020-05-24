CEO Roundtables sign-up extended
Applications have been extended through June 1 for CEO Roundtables, a personal and professional growth program for business executives offered by the Louisiana Economic Development department.
CEO Roundtables equips participants with the right resources to sustain, strengthen and scale their business, especially amid the uncertainties of COVID-19. Beginning in July, the department will convene roundtables of 15 to 18 qualified decision-makers from companies with annual revenue of $600,000 to $50 million and staff sizes of five to 99 people.
Sites for the CEO Roundtables will be determined based upon demand. Past roundtables have been held in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, Ruston, Schriever and Shreveport.
At each regional roundtable, a facilitator guides business leaders through problem-solving in marketing, strategic planning, organizational structure, cybersecurity, business continuity and other issues. Participants meet 10 times a year and also benefit from peer-to-peer learning and networking.
The meetings will be held in-person, with some meetings held via videoconferencing. LED is committed to the health and safety of program participants, and will adjust meeting settings based upon recommendations from the Office of the Governor.
“CEO Roundtables provide a forum for Louisiana business leaders in complementary industries to share best practices and solutions to common growth challenges,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “Helping CEOs generate new growth and jobs demonstrates Louisiana’s commitment to the success of our small business community.”
“The knowledge shared and the skills developed during CEO Roundtables are focused on preparing CEOs for challenges they face within their businesses. That kind of preparation will be invaluable as we continue moving through the global pandemic and economic uncertainty it has created,” said Darrell L. Johnson Jr., LED program manager.
Applications are at OpportunityLouisiana.com/CEO-Roundtables. Space is limited.
U-Haul announces dealer in Gonzales
U-Haul Company of Louisiana has signed on Riley Family Ventures LLC as neighborhood U-Haul dealer at 1203 E. Cornerview St., Suite C, in Gonzales.
Riley Family Ventures is owned by John D. Riley III. Services include U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The phone number is (225) 647-0947 and website at www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Gonzales-LA-70737/005043.
Propeller Accelerator applications sought
Applications are being taken through May 31 by Propeller for this year's Impact Accelerator, a free four-month program providing entrepreneurs with coaching, community building, curriculum and technical assistance.
In response to the recent coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 program will focus on businesses navigating a "new normal" and will prioritize entrepreneurs who want to grow or transform their businesses while incorporating foundations of equity to tackle local disparities in the New Orleans area.
The program runs from July 15 to Nov. 20. Details, upcoming virtual webinars, and information on how to apply are at gopropeller.org/accelerator.
Xavier partners with Baylor medical program
Xavier University of Louisiana and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston have partnered on an initiative that allows qualified Xavier students to participate in a Medical Track Program that facilitates acceptance into the School of Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
Starting Nov. 1, applications will be made available on the Xavier website and due Dec. 1.
“Increasing the diversity of health care professionals is essential for providing the best care to patients across the country," said Dr. Paul Klotman, president, CEO and executive dean of Baylor College of Medicine. "This important collaboration with Xavier University will strengthen this commitment, and I look forward to welcoming students from this new partnership into the Baylor family.”
Xavier also has established early-assurance programs with six other institutions, including Tulane University, University of Rochester, St. Louis University, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and Penn State. The partnership is also one of four baccalaureate/medical doctorate program partnerships at Baylor.