Focus Foods, which announced plans in April to expand its operations, bought a former McDonald’s distribution facility in North Baton Rouge for $3.5 million.
TDPFF Acquisition LLC, which is headed up by Focus Foods CEO Jeff Landry, bought the property at 7077 South Choctaw Drive in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Charles Valluzzo, the longtime local McDonald’s franchisee, and some businesses led by him.
The deal included about 75,000 square feet of space, spread across four buildings on a 3.7 acre site. Travis Thornton and Brent Garrett of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented the sellers, while Thornton represented the buyer.
Focus Foods, which provides meals to schools, households, nursing homes and disaster victims, has said it plans to move into the South Choctaw site by August. Plans are to spend $1.7 million upgrading the facility, including adding an industrial kitchen and a shelf-stable food manufacturing center. The company had been operating out of Celtic Studios.
Focus Foods said the expansion will create 100 new jobs.