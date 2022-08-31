A Burbank Drive shopping center that was home of the Here Today Gone Tomorrow thrift store will be demolished and the vacant land will be put up for sale.
The building at 10240 Burbank that housed the thrift store was an older property that was in need of repairs, said Joe Cashio Jr., who has the listing for the site. Gerry Russell, who owned the building, founded Here Today Gone Tomorrow in 1993. When he died in 2018, his children inherited the property.
The decision to close Here Today Gone Tomorrow was “bittersweet”, Cashio said. But Russell’s children felt it would be best to tear down the property, since a clean site would make it easier to sell.
“They want to move it forward,” he said.
The 2.3 acre site has frontage on Burbank, access to Parkway Drive and is located near Bluebonnet Boulevard. It is zoned commercial and located in an opportunity zone. The land has an asking price of just under $2 million.
Cashio said there’s been good interest in the site from retailers. “Geographically, it’s in a good area,” he said. “The visibility is wonderful.”