The economic recession across Louisiana spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues to linger as hundreds of thousands are still out of work but those still on the state unemployment rolls have declined again as of last week.
There were only 249,610 state unemployment claims as of last Saturday, down from 250,720 unemployment claims one week before in mid-August, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
New unemployment claims across the state increased again to 16,191 as of last week, up from 12,529 claims one week before.
Last year during the same time frame there were only 1,881 new unemployment claims filed as of last week.
The largest slice of new unemployment claims continues to be employees in accommodation and food services, which had 2,558 employees freshly out of work as of last week.
Some of the claims are not yet classified in a particular industry, about 1,796 claims fell into that situation.
Meanwhile, retail trade had 1,759 new claims, health care and social assistance added 1,472 new claims and construction added 1,466 to the jobless ranks.
For those who are still out of work, or existing unemployment claims, hospitality jobs still lead with 57,255 individuals not in the workforce. Retail trade had 28,645 workers out of a job while health care and social assistance had 25,183 individuals without a job.
Also among the top industries hit include construction with 23,182 in that industry unemployed, administrative and waste services with 19,962 unemployed and 11,694 existing manufacturing sector workers without a job.
Calcasieu Parish, which includes Lake Charles, had more new unemployment claims as of last week in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura than East Baton Rouge and Orleans Parishes with 1,768 individuals out of a job compared to 1,309 and 1,411 new claims respectively.
Otherwise in the Baton Rouge metro area, which includes nine parishes such as Ascension and Livingston, there were 2,065 new unemployment claims as of last week compared to only 1,721 new claims as of August 22. There are still 40,220 individuals still out of work in the Baton Rouge metro which is a significant improvement from its peak several months ago but much higher than during the last recession.
In the New Orleans metro area, which includes the city of New Orleans but also more suburban locations such as St. Tammany Parish, there were 3,337 new unemployment claims as of last week, up from 2,376 new claims one week before. There are still 82,115 individuals out of work in the New Orleans metro which is also an improvement but that region has been recovering more slowly.
Between June and July, both Baton Rouge and Lafayette gained several thousand jobs back to the economy whereas New Orleans lost several thousand more.
In the Lafayette metro area, which includes Lafayette Parish but also Iberia Parish, new unemployment claims dropped to 1,050 new claims as of last week, down from 1,097 claims one week before. There were still 23,642 individuals out of work in the region overall as of last week.