Sometime in March 2020, officials from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber began toying with the concept of a master website for all job listings in the Capital Region. The idea was to make it easier to pair jobseekers and employers who were left scrambling once the COVID-19 pandemic threw local workforces off balance.
What started as a compilation of manually posted links culminated Tuesday in the launch of BR Works, a digital portal that automatically pulls regional job postings from more than 20 online HR platforms, as well as the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s LA Works job board. Jobs on the site can be searched by title, industry sector, median salary and, when available, posted salary.
“For the first time, the Baton Rouge Area has a website devoted to the region’s jobs, with a clever feature that lets you focus the search results based upon your own resume and skills,” BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp said in a statement. “We wanted a jobs site that is simple to use, filled only with local jobs, and the intelligence to match one’s actual skills to the open jobs.”
Users can complete a skills assessment or upload a resume to be matched with compatible openings. The site also offers pathways to training programs to help jobseekers earn certifications that could make them eligible for previously unattainable positions.
“We really haven’t seen those functionalities in one platform to date,” said Kelly Bienn, BRAC’s senior vice president of marketing.
BR Works is intended to be a complementary effort with Handshake, a national platform for college students looking for work. Handshake has entered into partnerships with LSU, Southern University, BRCC, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University and other local colleges to keep graduates in Baton Rouge.
BR Works is meant for more experienced jobseekers who may not know about available openings or training programs in the region, Bienn said.
“We want people to find employment here. We want people to take advantage of training here,” she said.
BRAC is recruiting regional colleges and universities to add their course training programs to the platform. Existing partners include LSU, Southern, BRCC, River Parishes Community College, ITI Technical College and FranU, in addition to city-parish agencies such as the library system and EmployBR.
BRAC enlisted Emsi, a national labor market analytics firm, to analyze the postings and provide insight into the region’s workforce needs. The chamber also hired a pair of local agencies, Feigley Communications and Cultiv8 Creative, to push the effort forward.
Feigley created the logo and visual direction for BR Works as well as an ad campaign coming out later this month to promote the site. Cultiv8 developed the website and its functions.
Cox Communications has also agreed to fund the web hosting and marketing efforts behind the site for five years, Bienn said.