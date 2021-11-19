BR.mississippiriver.adv HS 008.JPG

The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge saw their winnings rise by 26.2% in October, topping the year-to-year revenue gains posted statewide.

The gambling halls brought in $23.1 million in October, according to figures released by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That compares to $18.3 million in October 2020.

Hollywood Casino has the biggest increase, going from $4.1 million in winnings to $5.4 million. 

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge saw their winnings rise by 26.2% in October, topping the year-to-year revenue gains posted statewide.

The gambling halls brought in $23.1 million in October, according to figures released by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That compares to $18.3 million in October 2020.

112021 Casino revenue graphic

The state posted a 21.8% gain in October compared to the year before. Winnings at the 13 riverboats, four racinos and Harrah's were $194.7 million in October, compared to $152.3 million in October 2020.

Several factors led to the year-to-year increase. In October 2020 casinos were under restrictions put in to control the spread of COVID, which capped the number of customers at 50% capacity. Hurricanes Delta and Zeta hit the state in the same month, which caused some properties in New Orleans and Lake Charles to close for several days.

Email Timothy Boone at tboone@theadvocate.com.

View comments