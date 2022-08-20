Regulators in Louisiana and surrounding states won promising early decisions in their growing case against Entergy over its troubled Grand Gulf nuclear plant, in Port Gibson, Mississippi. And last year, they filed another complaint, over the plant’s repeated performance issues, that promised to win even more refunds for customers.
But the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which has the sole power to decide the case, has moved slowly in the dispute. FERC hasn’t acted on initial decisions by administrative judges that sided with regulators in several cases, and hasn’t acted at all in the sweeping complaint over Grand Gulf’s performance filed in March 2021.
Now, the Louisiana Public Service Commission, which is leading the charge in the multistate dispute with Entergy, has filed suit in federal court, asking it to force FERC to act in the cases, which could net customers hundreds of millions of dollars in refunds.
The suit, filed in the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, says customers are paying $4 million in excessive costs every month because of delays in just one of the many open cases. The PSC called the delays “inexcusable,” and suggested the federal commission is prioritizing its higher-profile work incentivizing clean energy while relegating the Grand Gulf dispute to the back burner.
“Because of federal preemption, (Entergy) continues to collect excessive rates and state regulators can do nothing but seek relief at FERC, which the agency puts off through delay,” the lawsuit says.
A spokesperson for FERC declined to comment. The PSC and Entergy declined to comment. Entergy has disputed the allegations.
The new lawsuit is the latest salvo in a years-long fight over Grand Gulf, which has been mired in shutdowns and other problems. At one point, it was graded the least reliable nuclear plant in the nation.
It also comes after Mississippi bowed out of the fight over Grand Gulf, opting instead to take a settlement that the New Orleans City Council, which regulates Entergy New Orleans, called insultingly low.
The council, the Louisiana PSC, and the Arkansas PSC all opted to continue litigating instead of taking the settlement, which would have refunded Entergy Louisiana ratepayers $95 million and Entergy New Orleans ratepayers $116 million. Entergy offered the deal at a time when stubbornly high natural gas prices are driving up electric bills and putting the squeeze on customers. Meanwhile, a recent Grand Gulf outage has forced the utility to lean more on that expensive gas, pushing bills even higher.
Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission indicates Entergy started bringing Grand Gulf back online on Aug. 5, and on Thursday it hit 100% power for the first time since the shutdown in July. It was shut down because of problems with equipment.
Louisiana regulators believe they can get a much better deal than what Entergy offered by litigating the cases at FERC. Aside from the allure of bigger refunds, regulators want to secure changes to Entergy’s policies and accounting practices at Grand Gulf moving forward.
FERC handles the Grand Gulf complaints because the plant is part of a wholesale power business that Entergy has largely exited in recent years. The plant – which has the largest nuclear reactor in the U.S. – is technically owned mostly by an Entergy subsidiary, which sells the power to affiliates in Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and New Orleans. FERC is charged with refereeing disputes about such wholesalers that sell power across state lines.
The lawsuit says customers are being harmed by FERC’s deliberate pace because the commission can only grant refunds for 15 months after a case is filed, not indefinitely.
The lawyers also argue that the law says FERC has to treat complaint cases, like the ones about Grand Gulf, with the “same preference” as utility rate filings, where FERC must act within 60 days. The suit asks for a writ of mandamus forcing FERC to act.
“Each day of FERC's inaction imposes irreparable injury on consumers,” the suit says.