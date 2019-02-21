Casino winnings in the Baton Rouge market plunged by 15.1 percent in January from a year ago, continuing an extended losing streak for properties in the market.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino generated nearly $187.7 million in winnings in January, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was 0.1 percent more than the $186.8 million they took in during January 2018.
Video poker revenue was up 11 percent during that same period to $49.2 million from $44.3 million.
The capital region was once again the biggest loser, with winnings at its three riverboats dropping from $20.5 million to $17.4 million in the past year. The market hasn't posted a year-to-year increase in casino revenue since August 2017.
The Belle of Baton Rouge, the oldest riverboat in the city, dropped 38.8 percent to $2.4 million. L'Auberge Baton Rouge was down 12.7 percent to $10.6 million. Hollywood Casino revenue fell by a modest 0.6 percent to $4.4 million.
Economist Jim Richardson said Baton Rouge’s riverboat casinos aren’t pulling in people from other markets. At the same time, they face competition from Mississippi Gulf Coast casinos, several of which now offer sports betting. “There are alternative places people can go to,” he said.
Casino winnings in the New Orleans gambling market were up 7.7 percent in January to $47.5 million from $44.1 million, thanks to an improved performance in all parts of the market. Harrah's posted $22.8 million in winnings during January, 11.5 percent more than the $20.4 million a year earlier.
The Crescent City's three riverboats had a 4.4 percent gain in revenue to $21 million from $20.2 million. Boomtown New Orleans had the biggest gain, going from nearly $8.8 million in winnings to almost $9.4 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia went from $3.2 million to $3.4 million, a 4.8 percent increase. Treasure Chest had a 1.8 percent gain to $8.3 million from $8.1 million.
The slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack were up 4.9 percent to $3.6 million from $3.4 million the year before.
In other markets, Acadiana, which is represented by the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was up 9.8 percent to $6.4 million. Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was up 4.4 percent to $48.6 million. Casino revenue at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack was down by 2.9 percent to $67.8 million.