Lafayette-based Waitr Holdings Inc. signed a deal to acquire a competitor in Florida for $23 million in cash and stock.
The Louisiana online food delivery business expects to acquire Delray Beach, Florida-based Delivery Dudes in a deal anticipated to close next week.
The move enables Waitr to expand its footprint in a growing market with an established fleet of independent contractor delivery drivers.
Delivery Dudes was founded in 2009 with an emphasis on delivering food from local restaurants. The company is active in two dozen cities, including many beach towns along the Florida coast. It also is active in Pennsylvania and Tennessee, according to its website.
Waitr has seen an increase in demand for delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic and has been turning a profit for several months. The company has expanded to grocery and alcohol delivery and even technology for table-side dining in recent months. It looks to enable delivery of legal marijuana in several states where it is permitted.