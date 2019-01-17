Casino winnings in the Baton Rouge market plunged by 15.5 percent in December from a year ago, continuing an extended losing streak for properties in the market.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino generated nearly $221.3 million in revenue in December, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was 2.6 percent less than the $227.3 million they took in during December 2017.
Video poker revenue was up 5.5 percent during that same period to nearly $52.1 million from $49.4 million.
The Capital Region was the biggest loser, with winnings at its three riverboats dropping from $22.9 million to $19.4 million in the past year. The market hasn't posted a year-to-year increase in casino revenue since August 2017.
The Belle of Baton Rouge, the oldest riverboat in the city, dropped 38.8 percent to $2.5 million. L’Auberge Baton Rouge was down 10.9 percent to $12.3 million. Hollywood Casino revenue fell by 8.8 percent to $4.6 million.
Casino winnings in the New Orleans gambling market were up 7.4 percent in December from a year ago, making it one of only two areas in Louisiana to post an increase in revenue.
Gambling revenue was up from $50.1 million to $53.8 million, thanks to an improved performance at all parts of the market.
Harrah's posted $27.4 million in winnings during December, 7.7 percent more than the $25.4 million from December 2017.
The Crescent City's three riverboats had a 7.4 percent gain in revenue to $22.8 million from $21.2 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia had the biggest gain, going from $3.3 million to $3.9 million, an 18.1 percent increase. Boomtown New Orleans brought in nearly $10.2 million during December, a gain of 6 percent. Treasure Chest had a 4.9 percent gain going to $8.7 million from $8.3 million.
In other markets, Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was down 1.6 percent to $59.4 million. Casino revenue at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack was down by 6.2 percent to $81.5 million. Acadiana, which includes the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was up by 2.1 percent to $7.2 million.