Louisiana's economic output during third quarter of the year rebounded after restrictions on businesses to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic have been mostly lifted.
Louisiana's gross domestic product, a measure of all goods and services produced, grew by 33.1% from the second quarter to the third quarter, roughly the the same as the national average, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data released Wednesday.
The state had seen its gross domestic product plummet by about one-third between first quarter and second quarter this year.
By comparison, Louisiana GDP was up 4.3% a year ago, according to the seasonally adjusted federal data.
Louisiana GDP, which accounts for 1.2% of total national GDP, increased to $244 billion during third quarter, up from $224 billion in second quarter this year. Over the year though, Louisiana produced $257 billion in GDP during third quarter.
Louisiana ranked No. 29 in the nation for GDP growth between second quarter and third quarter this year.
Texas GDP increased by 29.7%; Mississippi by 39.5%; Arkansas by 31.8%; Alabama by 34.6%; Georgia by 32.7% and Florida by 33.4%.
Wyoming saw the smallest growth in gross domestic product, up 19.4% while Nevada was No. 1 with 52.2% jump in GDP.
In Louisiana, the biggest gains were in health care and social assistance which grew its GDP by 4.6% between second quarter and third quarter this year followed by accommodation and food services which added 4.2% quarter over quarter.
Non-durable goods manufacturing added 3.9%; retail trade 3.4%; wholesale trade 2.5%; durable goods manufacturing 2.3%; government 2.2%; transportation and warehousing 1.6%; administrative support 1.2%; other services 1.1%; arts and entertainment 1.1%; professional, scientific and technical services 1.1%; construction 1.1%.
Agriculture, mining, which includes oil and gas, utilities, information, finance and insurance, real estate and rental leasing, management of companies and educational services all grew by less than 1% quarter over quarter.