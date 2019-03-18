The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and gas Association has elected ExxonMobil Baton Rouge refinery plant Manager Gloria Moncada as chair of the organization's board.
The LMOGA board of directors also elected David Foster, general manager for the Marathon Refinery in Garyville, as vice chair.
Moncada is the first woman to chair the organization in its 97-year history. LMOGA represents the state's oil and gas industry, and its board is composed of representatives of ExxonMobil, Chevron, Chesapeake Energy, Shell and several other companies.
“I am eager to help LMOGA bring increased value to its members through advocacy that supports a more predictable business environment to attract more investment to our state," Moncada said in a news release.
Moncada was the LMOGA board vice chair.