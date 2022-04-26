Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was up 18.7% in February when compared to the year before.
Spending reached nearly $874 million in the parish, according to figures released Tuesday by the city-parish Finance Department. That’s up from the $736.9 million spent in February 2021.
Several factors led to the increase in spending. The widespread availability of the COVID vaccine and a dramatic decline in the number of cases has helped spur economic activity. An ice storm hit the city around Mardi Gras 2021, effectively shutting businesses down for a few days.
Inflation is also playing a part in the increased spending. Consumer prices were 7.9% higher in February than the year before, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The cost of basic items such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs and gasoline were up by double-digit percentages.
Vehicle sales posted a smaller year-to-year gain, increasing 2.7% from $64.9 million to nearly $66.7 million.
Spending at retailers, which makes up 53% of all economic activity in the parish, increased 15.3% in February. Sales at restaurants and bars were 24% higher than in February 2021, while spending on services increased by 24.5%. Manufacturing spending, which can be affected by the purchase of big-ticket equipment, was up 34.6%.
Sales inside the Baton Rouge city limits were up 19.2% for the month from $411.9 million to $491 million. Outside the city limits of Baton Rouge, there was a 18.1% increase in sales from $325 million to $384 million.
Sales tax collections were $17.5 million for February, compared to $14.7 million for the same period in 2021.