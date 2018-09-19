ExxonMobil is considering a plan to establish a new small business resource center at an office building it owns in north Baton Rouge, a "community partnership" effort aimed at helping small, diverse firms in the area scale up.
Exxon submitted a proposal to the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board as part of its request for a property tax break for a potential expansion of its polyolefins plant that would cost north of half-a-billion dollars. The school board is expected to vote on whether to award the tax break at its meeting Thursday.
“There’s a lot of focus right now on economic development and workforce development in the north Baton Rouge area,” said Exxon spokeswoman Megan Manchester. “This is one example of how we can help support economic development in the community we operate in.”
Manchester emphasized the plans are still preliminary and have not been finalized.
If it moves forward, Manchester said Exxon and several partners would likely establish the center at an office building, formerly the Lion Copolymer facility, that it acquired earlier this year. The building is north of Exxon's chemical plant. The small-business center would take up 2,200 square feet of the building, according to a plan offered in the proposal.
One option being evaluated is bringing the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, a group created to bolster businesses in the region, to the facility.
Exxon hired a consultant, Strategies by Design, to develop a three-year strategic plan and budget for the center. The funding structure would likely include several partners, and Manchester said a final cost has not been established yet.
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office, the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Louisiana Economic Development, Southern University, SCORE, Coca-Cola, Nexus, JPMorgan Chase and E Federal Credit Union are listed as partners.
The proposal offers up two potential partners for the operation of the facility.
Under one option, the center would engage Good Work Network, which already operates in Baton Rouge and helps minority- and women-owned businesses. The group would identify small and minority-owned businesses in the region to participate and offer capital access, technical assistance and other programming.
Another option would involve contracting with Interise, which operates a 22- to 27-week certificate program for small businesses called StreetWise MBA. The program offers executive education and classes on several business topics, along with other programming.
Exxon said the proposal is consistent with its supplier diversity initiative and is based on feedback from Broome, who has emphasized bolstering small and minority-owned businesses, as well as other community leaders.
The program would be “highly metrics driven,” the report said, measuring contract awards, jobs created and sustained and capital accessed.
Broome pushed a disparity study that was approved by the Metro Council earlier this year and which is aimed at determining how well the city does in contracting with small and minority-owned firms.