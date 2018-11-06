Five finalists out of 60 applicants will make presentations at the Get Started Louisiana business pitch contest in pursuit of cash prizes and services as part of Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week.
The Nov. 15 event will be at the Estuary at The Water Institute of the Gulf, 1110 S. River Road, in Baton Rouge. Networking and a social hour start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the pitch contest at 6:30 p.m. Finalists are:
- Alpha Computing, Baton Rouge: produces neuroscience products that make breaking bad habits easier.
- GHL LLC, Baton Rouge: a food distribution company, serving those with no or limited access to food and helping to reduce unnecessary waste of food.
- Hera Health Solutions, Atlanta: it's developing a biodegradable long-acting drug delivery implant.
- Revibe, Baton Rouge: combines existing music libraries into an all-in-one music platform built for the streaming era to help with merchandising, booking and distribution.
- Stop and Block, New Orleans: created an automated single-serve sunscreen dispenser to be placed at locations where people will be outdoors for long periods of time.
After 2½-minute presentations and in front of an audience, judges will select one winner for cash prizes and a Cox Business technology package valued at $10,000. Registration to attend is at getstartedlouisiana.com.