Campus Federal Credit Union is set to begin construction later this summer on a Siegen Lane branch.

The credit union applied for a permit Thursday to build a two-story, 27,519-square-foot office building at 6108 Siegen Lane. The branch will be built in front of the Bristol Place Apartments on a 2.3-acre site Campus Federal bought in March 2020 for nearly $2.7 million.

Bonny Botts, vice president of marketing for Campus Federal, said the new branch will provide needed room to accommodate growth at the credit union’s Perkins Road headquarters. It will also replace a branch at 5711 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., which is in a building leased by Campus Federal.

About 50 people will work at the Siegen branch, including the credit union’s mortgage, lending operations and commercial lending teams. There will be space for other departments to use as needed, Botts said.

Along with the space occupied by the credit union, there will be about 4,700 square feet of lease space available for up to three tenants.

Campus Federal, which was founded in 1934 to serve LSU employees, has six branches in Baton Rouge. The credit union has more than 50,000 members and total assets of over $688 million.