The state said Monday in separate announcements that Martco LLC is investing $25 million to modernize two production facilities in Louisiana, and that AFCO Industries will close a plant in Pell City, Alabama, and transfer those jobs and manufacturing operations to its Alexandria location in a $3.62 million investment.
Combined, the two companies' projects create 26 new direct jobs.
MARTCO: The Martco facilities, which operate under the trade name RoyOMartin, include an oriented strand board site in Oakdale that will receive a $23 million capital investment, and a plywood manufacturing site in Chopin, which will receive a $2.2 million capital investment. With the projects, the company will retain 1,031 employees in Louisiana and create 10 jobs with an average annual salary of $40,000, plus benefits.
To secure the investments in the Chopin and Oakdale facilities, the state provided an incentive package that includes a $300,000 Modernization Tax Credit to support the Oakdale facility. The company also is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Enterprise Zone programs for both facility upgrades.
The modernization of the Oakdale facility includes the installation of two cyclones on a dryer line and the installation of a new rotary drum dryer to replace an aging dryer. Additionally, the Oakdale facility will see the replacement of an existing water-cooled fuel furnace with an air-cooled furnace, and an upgrade to the site’s exhaust damper. The facility also will gain two 35-ton cranes to replace 15-ton cranes, with an upgrade for ground control of the cranes using the latest GPS technology. The modernization will decrease inefficiencies, lower fire hazards and enhance air quality.
In Chopin, the company’s modernization will feature plant-wide upgrades, including the installation of new programmable logic controllers for the site’s manufacturing process. The facility also will receive new equipment to improve safety and upgrade existing equipment.
Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Alexandria, the Martin family business and its subsidiaries manage 550,000 acres of timber and related resources while manufacturing wood products as one of the largest independent lumber companies in the South. In addition to the facilities in Chopin and Oakdale, the Texas subsidiary of RoyOMartin operates a Corrigan, Texas, plant that produces oriented strand board, or OSB.
AFCO: The company will create 16 jobs, with an average annual salary of $25,250 per year, plus benefits, at its Alexandria facility, where it already employs 168 workers.
The company is adding 93,000 square feet of production and warehouse space to its Alexandria operation.
AFCO, founded in 1946, manufactures metal weather stripping, aluminum extrusions, door tracks, columns, thresholds and other building construction components.
To secure the project, LED offered AFCO a performance-based grant of up to $150,000 for relocating equipment and inventory and the use of the state's FastStart workforce training program and Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.