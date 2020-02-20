H&E Equipment Services Inc. reported fourth-quarter net income of $21.9 million, or 61 cents per share, compared with $25.1 million, or 70 cents per share, a year ago.
The Baton Rouge-based construction and industrial equipment service provider took a $12.2 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the quarter, with most of the charge going toward new equipment. Without the charge, H&E would have posted net income of $31.9 million, or 88 cents per share.
Brad Barber, chief executive officer and president, said the company posted solid results thanks to increasing rental revenue. Non-residential construction is expected to remain stable in 2020, so increasing rental business through acquisitions and organic growth is a top priority.
The company saw a 7.8% increase in equipment rental revenue over the past year to $193.8 million. Used equipment sales grew by 12.1% to $42.4 million.
For the year, H&E saw its net income rise to $87.2 million, or $2.42 per share, from $76.6 million. or $2.13 per share. Total revenue rose by 8.8% to $1.3 billion for the year.
Shares of H&E closed Thursday at $26.44, a drop of 11%.