The new owners of Mason’s Grill paid nearly $1.7 million for the popular Jefferson Highway restaurant.
Geaux Leauxcal LLC bought the property at 13556 Jefferson Highway in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was L.B. – Daily Grind Inc., a corporation set up by former Mason’s owners Mike and Shirlee Alfandre.
Geaux Leauxcal is led by Rober Alamirie, who now owns Mason’s with his wife, Christina. Rober Alamirie is a former executive with Bloomin’ Brands — which owns Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s.
The Alfandres said they wanted to retire and spend more time traveling and visiting family. The couple had owned the restaurant since 1998, back when it was small coffee shop called The Daily Grind on Sherwood Forest Boulevard in the Common Point Shopping Center. Two years later, they renamed the business Mason’s Grill. They moved to their current location in 2002.
Alamirie said he wants to “keep everything as is.” If anything, he may add more Louisiana-themed specialty items to the menu.
“The menu, the location, the décor — everything they’ve done has been working for them for 24 years,” he said.