Dr. Richard Vath, who has been interim president and chief executive officer of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System since March, was officially named head of the organization Monday.
Vath, a pulmonologist, joined the health system in 2006 and has served recently as its chief transformation officer. He is a former chief medical officer for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Vath stepped into the role as interim president and chief executive officer of the state's largest Catholic health care organization after the Franciscan Missionaries ended Mike McBride's service as CEO.
"I will always be grateful for Dr. Vath’s willingness to quickly step into an interim role as our health system leader earlier this spring," said Sister Barbara Arceneaux, regional minister for Franciscan Missionaries. "He is an advocate for Catholic health care and the unique opportunities we have to be the face of Christ to each person, especially those most in need."
Vath graduated from the LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans, completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Alabama, Birmingham and a pulmonary/critical care fellowship at UAB.