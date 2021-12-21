The Louisiana Municipal Association has purchased a building on Perkins Road for nearly $6.9 million and plans to move its offices there.
The organization bought the property at 6767 Perkins Road in a deal filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Perkins Properties LLC, represented by Curtis Soderberg.
The property includes 5 acres and a 32,000-square-foot building, said Hank Saurage, of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, who represented the LMA. The space had been occupied by CSRS; the engineering firm recently relocated to the IV United Plaza office building. The other tenant is the Louisiana State Medical Society.
George Kurz of Kurz & Hebert represented the seller.
The LMA is an advocacy organization for cities, towns and villages across the state. Its offices have been at 700 N. 10th St. for about 30 years.
The LMA’s move bucks the recent trend of statewide associations relocating offices downtown to be closer to state government offices and the Capitol. Since 2015, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, the Louisiana Realtors Association, the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and the Louisiana School Boards Association have all made the move downtown.
John Gallagher, executive director of the LMA, said the organization decided to make the move because it doesn’t need as much space as it used to. The current offices are about 10,000 square feet larger than the Perkins Road property.
“It’s a good fit. We have a lot of employees who live in Prairieville and Dutchtown, so this cuts down on their commute,” he said. “And it will help cut down on our expenses.”
The LMA has just under 50 employees, but the only staffers who need to regularly be at the Capitol are Gallagher and a few lobbyists.
The LMA hopes to move into the new offices by late March, Gallagher said. It plans to sell its current office.