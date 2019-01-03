The Topgolf location opening soon in Baton Rouge could be a regional draw on par with a Bass Pro or Cabela’s store that also adds to the city's list of entertainment attractions.

“It’s more of a local type attraction that people will try out and make about an hour drive for,” said Nicholas Watanabe, an assistant professor of sports and entertainment management at the University of South Carolina. “It’s a nice, good place to visit if you’re hosting a conference.”

Topgolf unveiled its Baton Rouge location to the media and VIPs Wednesday night, giving hundreds of people a chance to hit golf balls, drink cocktails and sample dishes ranging from chicken potstickers to pork loin. Daniel Giddens, a golf services manager, said Topgolf will announce the opening date for the location on Monday, but there were no signs that things aren't ready at the facility near Interstate 10 and Siegen Lane.

At Topgolf, players hit golf balls that are equipped with microchips that track accuracy and distance and score each drive. There are 72 bays to tee off from — 24 on each level of the entertainment center.

This will be the first Topgolf location in Louisiana. The Dallas-based chain has nearly 60 locations open across the U.S., but this will be the only one between Houston and Birmingham, Alabama.

A similar concept to Topgolf, Drive Shack, is under construction in New Orleans and set to open at the former Times-Picayune site at 3800 Howard Ave. by the end of the year. Drive Shack is owned by American Golf Corp., one of the largest operators of public and private golf courses.

According to Topgolf, the average group that comes to each of its locations is made up of four people and spends two hours hitting balls, eating and drinking. Thirty-seven percent of guests are non-golfers, and 53 percent are between the ages of 18 and 34.

About 350 people are expected to work in the Baton Rouge location, which will be open seven days a week.

“They have a very good business model,” Watanabe said. Topgolf provides a cheap entry level for people to take up the sport of golf. Because of this, Callaway Golf, a major manufacturer of clubs, balls and other golf accessories, has purchased a 14 percent stake in the business.

The hope is for a “Happy Gilmore” movie-like situation, Watanabe said, where people have fun at Topgolf and then get more serious about the sport.

“Every sport would love to have this kind of easy entry,” he said.

Giddens said he expects the Baton Rouge Topgolf will serve as a tourist draw, and will tap into the New Orleans market, including tourists who are visiting the Crescent City.

Paul Arrigo, president and chief executive officer of Visit Baton Rouge, said Topgolf will add to the family entertainment available in Baton Rouge, along with the nearby Blue Bayou Waterpark and Dixie Landin’ amusement park at the Interstate 10-Highland Road exit, the Main Event bowling alley/laser tag facility under construction at the nearby Mall of Louisiana and the Red Stick Social bowling alley set to open soon on the more-distant Government Street.

“This is an additional attraction we have to offer,” he said. Arrigo said Topgolf should be an appealing destination for the youth baseball and soccer teams participating in regional and national tournaments in the area. “This is something that people can’t do online,” he said.