The Baton Rouge Area Chamber shared with its members the focus of its legislative agenda this year, which spans from insurance to economic development rules.
BRAC's priorities during the legislative session include:
- Supporting bills which promise to reduce the cost of insurance for businesses, such as a tort reform bill that reduces the jury trial threshold from $50,000 to only $5,000. The strategy is meant to avoid cash settlements for individuals in car accidents without going through a jury trial.
- State funding for a $1 billion dollar Mississippi River bridge near Baton Rouge in addition to more funds for widening Interstate 10.
- A bill seeking to make employee data such as salaries disclosed to the Louisiana Department of Revenue or Louisiana Workforce Commission cofidential and not so easily subject to open records requests, as is the case with some information provided to the Louisiana Economic Development department.
- A bill that would direct the Louisiana Workforce Commission to analyze high school and college data to get a clearer picture about the skills of the state workforce.
- Opposition to bills that would limit economic development incentives or charter school access.
- Advocating for more funding for early childhood education, more local airport destinations and capital outlay for Baton Rouge Community College's nursing program and the LSU Lakes restoration project.