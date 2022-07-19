A Nashville private equity firm has bought International Mezzo Technologies, a Baton Rouge manufacturer of microtube heat exchangers.
Arcline Investment Management, which has offices in Nashville, San Francisco and New York, announced the deal Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.
International Mezzo Technologies manufactures microtube heat exchangers for the automotive, military, aerospace and energy industries. Its product lineup includes radiators and oil coolers.
Kevin Kelly, president of International Mezzo Technologies, said the deal will help his company reach a broader customer base and offer better support for its existing clients.
The company’s operations and all 50 of its employees will stay in Baton Rouge, he said.
“We’re not going anywhere,” Kelly said.
In a statement, Arcline hailed International Mezzo Technologies’ ability to make products with “measurable performance benefits” and serve clients across a variety of markets.
Arcline invests in niche, technology-driven businesses in the defense, aerospace, industrial tech and energy transition spaces, among other sectors. It has stakes in businesses in Florida, New York, Texas, California and other states and even the United Kingdom.
In its announcement, Arcline also revealed it has formed a subsidiary called Signia Aerospace to provide specialized components and systems for the aerospace industry. Signia, led by CEO Norman Jordan, will partner with International Mezzo Technologies to provide aerospace services.