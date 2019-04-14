BATON ROUGE AREA
The Carpenter Health Network has named Wendy Knight as vice president of payor strategy and contracting for the Louisiana-based post-acute health care network, leading its managed-care strategies, contract negotiations, and payor collaboration, performance monitoring and relations.
Knight joined the company in 2017 as corporate executive director of payor strategies and contracting and had been corporate director of managed care and contracting for Acadiana Management Group for five years and also served in executive operations and contracting positions with Amerigroup, Peoples Health and Tenet Health System over her career in health administration. Knight earned a bachelor's degree in communication arts from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux and a master's in health administration from Tulane University in New Orleans.
Provident Resources Group Inc. has named Christopher Hicks as executive vice president for capital markets and corporate development.
He worked at Citigroup Capital Markets Inc. in New York as a director in the firm’s public finance department within the municipal securities division and was with Citigroup for 18 years, working with state and local governments and higher education institutions around the country on over $25 billion in tax-exempt and taxable municipal transactions, including numerous public-private partnership transactions. Hicks earned a bachelor's degree in economics and political science from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Nancy Broussard, who is retired from the state Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, has been elected president of Women in Management. Other officers are Vice President Ingrid F. Payne, of La Capitol Federal Credit Union; Treasurer Laurie Wright, of the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana; Secretary Adrienne Bordelon, of the Office of State Examiner, Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service; membership, Trish Rugeley, retired from the LSU Health Care Services Division; information, Andrea Guntz, Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana; philanthropy, Bonita “Bonnie" Brown, retired from the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana; and adviser, Susan Dunham-Smolinsky, retired from the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.
LAFAYETTE AREA
The board of directors of M C Bank has elected Jeremy Callais as president of the Morgan City-based bank.
Callais takes over day-to-day operations of the bank as a step in its succession planning process, said Chief Executive Officer Larry Callais. The former educator and coach began his banking career as a network administrator and served as a bank trainer for Fiserv, operations officer, chief operations officer and chief financial officer. Callais earned bachelor's and master’s degrees in education and completed studies at the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania as well as the Wharton School of Business Leadership and Management Certification, also held at the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Christine Payton, the director of communications and marketing at South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette, has been appointed director-at-large of the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations.
As director-at-large, Payton will serve as a representative of the full membership, performing duties that address specific needs identified by the board of directors. Payton has served in her current role at the college since 2012. She was a charter member of the college’s steering committee and the committee for institutional policy review, and she chaired its public relations task force. Payton has a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Malcolm M. Dienes LLC, Certified Public Accountants, has promoted Jonathan A. Stoltz to partner.
Stoltz primarily practices in the areas of tax compliance and tax planning for individuals and entities, audits, reviews, compilations and preparation of financial statements of small businesses and litigation support. He has experience in numerous industries, including construction subcontractors, marine management services, financial institutions, nonprofit organizations, profit-sharing plans, restaurants, educational institutions, cemeteries, funeral service companies, medical practices and professional services.
Dr. Henry Gremillion, dean of LSU Health New Orleans School of Dentistry, was installed as chairman of the board of directors of the American Dental Education Association, with a membership of more than 20,000 students, faculty, staff and administrators from U.S. and Canadian dental schools, allied and advanced dental education programs, and numerous corporations working in oral health education.
Gremillion served as chair-elect from 2018-19 and will serve as immediate past chair from 2020-21. The Louisiana native is a 1977 graduate of LSU Health New Orleans School of Dentistry and is its sixth dean since the founding of the dental school in 1968 and the only alumnus to hold the position.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Dr. Shane Barton, who is on the staff at the LSU-Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, was installed as president of the Louisiana Orthopaedic Association, comprising orthopaedic surgeons, orthopedic residents and affiliated health care providers.
Barton also has been medical director of sports medicine for the Willis Knighton Health System for over 11 years. He is now chairman and the Thomas Norris MD Endowed Professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at LSU-Health Science Center in Shreveport and is chief of the Shoulder, Elbow, and Sports Medicine Division.