It's been six years since Taiwanese giant Formosa Petrochemical Corp. laid out plans for a multibillion-dollar megaplastics complex in Louisiana, but much of the company's economic incentive package remains in tact despite numerous delays, potentially higher costs and a fraught relationship with environmental activists.
With the St. James Parish project still forecast into the future, at least one of Formosa's economic incentive applications, a Quality Jobs program request from 2019, is expiring and prompted a new advance tax notification from Formosa earlier this month.
One thing that hasn't changed for the company is its much more lucrative state promise of a 100% property tax break for 10 years on the project — an Industrial Tax Exemption Program incentive the company is relying on in making a final investment decision.
Negotiated starting in 2014 as a potential project, Formosa's ITEP application was submitted June 23, 2016, for construction to begin in June 2019 and wrap up by June 2022. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry approved the 100% property tax abatement in April 2018.
While the investment decision has been pushed back since 2016, the overarching umbrella contract with the state, known as a cooperative endeavor agreement signed in 2017, isn't slated to have all the incentives expire until 2024 if the complex is not operational by then.
With that date still three years out, it's possible that the state could amend the cooperative endeavor agreement with dates extending further out that also would apply to the property tax and other incentives contained in the overall contract. That would only require an administrative review and process that would not be open to public comment or debate, according to the Louisiana Economic Development department.
An amended and extended cooperative endeavor agreement is not without precedent. For example, IBM got a reprieve for a taxpayer-funded innovation center in downtown Baton Rouge when it failed to create 800 jobs promised by 2017, employing 572 at the deadline. At stake were a state and city-parish tax incentive package worth $147 million over 17 years. Instead of trying to claw back tax breaks already paid at the time, the Edwards administration struck a revised agreement with the company, giving it until mid-2019 to create the 800 jobs and increasing penalties if it fell short again.
In exchange for Formosa's new petrochemical complex, state and local government have offered the company $1.5 billion in economic incentives. About $1.4 billion of that is tied to local property tax exemptions over a 10-year period.
The Quality Jobs program notification recently resubmitted by the company covers 1,200 proposed jobs at Formosa's site near the Sunshine Bridge and community of Welcome, south of Baton Rouge. The program is a cash rebate to companies up to 6% on gross annual payroll for up to 10 years, in addition to state sales and use tax rebate on capital expenditures. The value of the Quality Jobs incentive for Formosa is $125 million in rebates over a 10-year stretch.
The company also was offered $12 million as a performance-based loan, which turns into a grant if goals are met, plus $9 million for job training. The company would pay $675 million in new state and local taxes through 2035, state records show. Formosa was slated to get its first installment of $3 million this year, based on the initial project schedule for when the company expected to be hiring workers. No money has been given to the company thus far through that program, according to LED.
The new application for the Quality Jobs incentive gives the company more time, in this case until the end of June 2024 for that incentive, said Janile Parks, director of community and government relations at FG LA LLC.
That coincides with the current 2024 expiration of incentives outlined in the all-encompassing cooperative endeavor agreement.
The Formosa Petrochemical project — initially pegged to cost $9.4 billion but in recent months projected at upward of $12 billion by a rating agency — was a deal brokered during Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration in 2014.
Jindal took an economic development trip to Taiwan to meet the president and board members of Formosa Plastics Group the year before the company announced it would explore economic feasibility of the new petrochemical complex, looking to take advantage of low natural gas prices from various U.S. shale plays.
Since then, Gov. John Bel Edwards has changed the state's ITEP incentive to an 80% property tax break over 10 years rather than 100% tax break and given local government entities a say in whether tax abatements are granted.
However, Formosa and many other megaprojects — some like Formosa that have not yet begun construction — were "grandfathered in" by Edwards to receive the more generous tax break under the old rules. This special status also forgoes the approval of parish councils or police juries, school boards and sheriff's offices.
As it stands now, the Louisiana Economic Development department interprets its process with such cases to include a review by the state Board of Commerce and Industry, which still "requires approval of applications for each phase of a project," said Anya Glusman Hudnall, spokesperson for LED.
"Since 2019, the (board) has demanded that these companies appear before the board, prior to approval in each year a phase for the project has assets that are about to fall under the exemption, to report on the status and future of the project to ensure the assets are related to the project described on the advance notification," Hudnall said.
Critics of these massive projects counter that allowing a business to sit on economic incentives approved years ago is not in the spirit of Edwards' executive order.
Proponents of the plastic plant maker argue that there's a cooperative endeavor agreement on file that is legally binding, so the question of whether it's in the spirit of the law is a red herring. These CEA documents, which outline jobs and manufacturing investment expected, are required for ITEP to be approved by the governor.
Together Louisiana, a faith-based organization that has railed against ITEP projects in particular, bristled at the billions in public subsidies.
"Formosa wants to receive all that without any St. James Parish official or governmental body being able to vote on the matter," said Edgar Cage, spokesperson for Together Louisiana.
Cage noted that Formosa filed its initial notification of the project just one day before the governor's executive order was enacted.
"They're expecting, as a result, to be grandfathered in in perpetuity," Cage said. "That's unreasonable. It’s local money. It should be a local decision."
Edwards appears unlikely to intervene either.
"The governor will defer to the Board of Commerce and Industry on its decisions about ITEP approvals, even when those approvals are for projects that pre-date the new rules that require local input on these important tax exemptions," according to a statement from his office. "The administration intends to support exemptions properly awarded through the ITEP process and has no current plans to revisit older projects that have already been granted approvals."
Meanwhile, Formosa has navigated coronavirus pandemic-related work stoppages, construction materials price hikes and a dizzying history of permitting and environmental regulations while environmental activists have pushed back on everything from the financial viability of the project to health concerns. The company has litigation pending with environmental lobbyists in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers suspended its wetlands permit for the facility along the Mississippi River to review its own analysis of alternative sites and failure to look at potential sites in neighboring Ascension Parish. Formosa owns more than 3,000 acres across four properties in St. James Parish.
"When FG received a suspension notice in reference to the Department of the Army Permit issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, our organization was instructed to suspend all construction activities," said Parks, of FG LA LLC.
The complex is slated to be built in two phases and produce ethylene glycol, polyethylene, polypropylene and potentially propane dehydrogenation, the company told news outlets across Asia. Ethylene is used in the production of plastic material such as food packaging, sports equipment, health care supplies and technology devices. The new ethane cracker would produce 2.4 million tons of ethylene per year after 2024.
The reason that Formosa Group is interested in Louisiana for ethane crackers is because the company already produces ethylene from crude oil, also known as naphtha. Ethylene is also produced from natural gas, which is more plentiful and less expensive in the U.S. than naphtha is in Asia.