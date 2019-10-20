SCORE BATON ROUGE CHAPTER

WHEN: Oct. 28, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge

SPEAKER: Sixcia Devine, of the Grow with Google partner program, on "The Power of the Inbox: Tips and Tricks for Successful Email Marketing during the Holidays

RESERVATIONS: batonrougearea.score.org

SCORE BATON ROUGE CHAPTER

WHEN: Oct. 29, 6 p.m. check-in and networking; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. event

WHERE: Luke 10:27 — A Community of Faith, 536 Centerville St. N.E., Denham Springs

EVENT: Basic Finance for Business Startup Workshop

RESERVATIONS: batonrougearea.score.org

View comments