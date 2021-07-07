A Texas interior design company with a Baton Rouge office has been acquired in a larger deal that closed recently.
Raleigh, North Carolina-based Alfred Williams & Co. acquired Austin, Texas-based Workplace Resource, which operates the 2,500-square-foot Baton Rouge office with eight employees.
Workplace Resource focuses on Austin and San Antonio and Louisiana office space service markets.
Alfred Williams & Co., combined with the Austin business, totals $200 million in revenue. The North Carolina company is the third-largest dealer for Herman Miller office furniture and is a self-described significant partner for DIRTT Environmental Solutions, a modular wall or cubicle seller.
The expansion enables the company to have a larger market scope for selling its services and products, which "takes on even more significance as employees return to offices across the country," Blount Williams, CEO of Alfred Williams & Co. said in a news release.
Workplace Resource is a woman-owned business, led by Virginia Visser and founded in 2008. Visser was previously an account manager and strategic design consultant for Herman Miller. Jennifer Hickerson is the regional president for South Central Texas and Louisiana. Hickerson has been a market president for the business since 2014 and also once worked at Herman Miller.