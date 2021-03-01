The Louisiana Economic Development department stood up an online portal meant to match job seekers with available positions among companies participating in its workforce training program known as FastStart.
The program is part of economic incentive packages offered to many employers to offset the cost of training and talent recruitment. Only businesses with economic incentive agreements have job postings on the platform.
The online portal leverages artificial intelligence to make recommendations for jobs based on candidate preferences and allows individuals to apply for multiple positions. Each company has a personalized webpage with details about hiring process and company history. Individuals can search by job title, industry, company or region across Louisiana. Job seekers can set alerts for net openings at specific companies or future hiring events.
The website is LEDFastStart.com. The previous tool, the Louisiana Job Connection platform connected 140,000 job seekers with potential positions over the past six years.