LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey has bought a $1.6 million home in Southdowns.
Mulkey, who was hired by LSU in April after leading Baylor to three national championships, bought the house in a deal that was filed Monday. The sellers were Baton Rouge interior designer Kenneth Brown and Matthew Bruno.
Brown is a former HGTV host who has designed homes for celebrities such as Zach Efron, Kristen Bell and Mia Hamm. He spearheaded construction of the house, along with Scheffy Construction and architect Mike Sullivan.
Mulkey said Monday that she made three or four different trips to Baton Rouge to look for houses, but ended up buying the first home she saw. “I saw it in the early stage of building,” she said.
Mulkey said she didn’t know about Brown’s background or his celebrity clients when she first saw the house. “I told him, ‘If I would have known all that, I wouldn’t have come to you because you’re going to be expensive’,” she said.
Mulkey signed an 8-year deal to be LSU women’s basketball coach, which will pay her about $2.5 million in the first year.
All of the details in the house are what appealed to Mulkey, such as the stone on the outside, which gave it a Southwestern feel.
The 4,400-square-foot home features four bedrooms and five baths and is surrounded by mature trees. The house features amenities such as reclaimed Cypress walls, a library with a floor to ceiling bookshelf, a kitchen with SubZero and Wolf appliances, Russian White Oak wood floors and a large home gym.
Jewel Fourrier, an agent with Weichert Realty, was Mulkey’s Realtor. Fourrier is the daughter of former LSU Gymnastics Coach D-D Breaux.
“Coach Mulkey is phenomenal,” Fourrier said. “She’s relentless about getting things right.”
Mulkey is a Tickfaw native who came to LSU after 21 years at Baylor. Before that, she was a star player at Louisiana Tech, leading the team to two national championships and spending 15 years as an assistant coach with the Lady Techsters.
The next step for Mulkey is to get some furniture and do some landscaping.
“It’s in a very quiet established neighborhood,” she said. “That appealed to me, along with the distance to LSU.”