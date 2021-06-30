The Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District board of directors approved a 20-year ground lease with Houston-based Tellurian Inc. this week for its proposed $30 billion liquefied natural gas export terminal in Calcasieu Parish.
The lease could be extended up to 50 years.
The 477-acre site in Sulphur was a former operation for Louisiana-founded offshore oil and gas services business Global Industries, a publicly traded business acquired by French engineering giant Technip in 2011. The district acquired the site years ago.
Tellurian had signed a short-term agreement back in 2016, which included land in addition to what is described as a throughput.
During the length of construction, the 477-acre land lease would generate $1.8 million annually for the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District, increasing to $2.4 million once the company begins commercial operations, plus another $686,000 for the throughput.
Tellurian estimated that it already has invested $2 million in southwest Louisiana for infrastructure and hurricane relief combined.
The move comes on the heels of the company adding two new customers to buy LNG but losing one.
Tellurian signed a deal with Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd. for the reseller to buy 3 million tons of LNG each year up to 10 years, which is $12 billion in revenue. Another 3 million tons of LNG each year was sold to Swiss energy commodity trader Vitol for 10 years, also worth $12 billion.
Meanwhile, a long-touted agreement between India's state-controlled Petronet and Tellurian appears to have fallen through, according to various news reports in India. The agreement called for a $2.5 billion investment for an 18% stake in Driftwood LNG by Petronet and purchase of 5 million tons of LNG each year.
The company plans to build Driftwood LNG, a 1,000-acre site, that would export 27.6 million tons of LNG by 2023, drawing natural gas from more than 10,000 acres in the Haynesville Shale play in northwest Louisiana and assets in the Permian Basin. Tellurian itself holds about 9,700 net acres in the Haynesville Shale as of March. The company previously indicated it wants to build a new pipeline to bring the gas to Calcasieu Parish.
The terminal is projected to support 6,700 construction jobs and create 300 permanent jobs. Tellurian looks to sell up to 10 million tons of natural gas per year from its first phase.
Tellurian is preparing for construction and making investments in the property, such as the road and utility relocation.