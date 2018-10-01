An online auction for the Bon Carré Business Center, initially scheduled for Monday, has been rescheduled to the first week in November.

The auction is now set for Nov. 5 to Nov. 7., with a starting bid of $12 million. California-based Ten-X Commercial is conducting the auction, and participation requires a $50,000 deposit.

The business center, which has 712,920 rentable square feet on Florida Boulevard, was transferred back to the lender this year after the previous owner, a division of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, defaulted on the mortgage. The group owed $39.5 million on the principal of a $41.5 million loan taken out in 2007, plus interest and fees, when it defaulted in December.

Bon Carré was transformed into a technology-focused business center from the old Bon Marché mall. It is now home to the Louisiana Technology Park, data center Venyu, Blue Cross and Blue Shield and other tenants.

